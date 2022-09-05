Chandigarh logs 34 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 34 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 42 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

6 taken ill in Mohali

Mohali: The district saw six fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours and 17 recoveries. There was no fresh fatality on Sunday, while the active cases dropped to 117. TNS

9 infected in P’kula

Panchkula: Nine persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while 14 patients were cured of the disease in the district. There was no new fatality on Sunday. The number of active cases stands at 64.