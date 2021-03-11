Chandigarh logs 37 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 37 fresh cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 174. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.67 per cent. While no new fatality was reported, 15 more persons recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

21 infected in Mohali

Mohali: The district saw 21 persons testing positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while 10 patients were cured of the disease. No fatality due to the virus was reported on Saturday. A total of 20,57,307 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots. TNS

30 test +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported 30 fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours. However, there was no new fatality while three patients were cured of the disease. There are now 74 active cases in the district.