Chandigarh logs 6 fresh cases of Covid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged six fresh Covid cases on Thursday. The active caseload has reached 22. The death count remained at 1,165. Meanwhile, three people were cured of the disease. —TNS

Four fresh cases surface in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported four fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 44,154. The active caseload stands at 11. The death count is 414. As many as 43,729 people have recovered from the disease so far. —TNS

Three more found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Three persons tested positive for Covid in the district during the past 24 hours. Neither any new fatality nor a recovery was reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 20,01,288 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,33,367 people have been administered the first dose and 8,41,686 of them the second dose as well. —