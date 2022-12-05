Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

The city has witnessed the lowest number of monthly Covid-19 cases in November, with a 60 per cent decline against the previous month.

While 38 cases were recorded this month, the number was around 95 in October. There was a decline of 75 per cent in Covid cases in October compared to the September cases of 387.

The average number of cases reported in the past week is less than one and the average positivity rate is 0.21 per cent. The overall positivity rate of Chandigarh stands at 7.47 per cent with 99,337 positive cases.