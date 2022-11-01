Chandigarh logs zero case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: No Covid case was reported in the city on Monday. One more patient recovered from the disease. —TNS

3 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh three cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours in the district, taking the number of positive cases to 1,01,121. As many as 99,938 have been cured. There were 15 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. —TNS

4 more contract virus in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Four cases of Covid had surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There were 16 active cases with the death toll of 421.