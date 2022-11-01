Chandigarh logs zero case

Chandigarh: No Covid case was reported in the city on Monday. One more patient recovered from the disease. —TNS
3 infected in Mohali
Mohali: Fresh three cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours in the district, taking the number of positive cases to 1,01,121. As many as 99,938 have been cured. There were 15 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. —TNS
4 more contract virus in Panchkula district
Panchkula: Four cases of Covid had surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There were 16 active cases with the death toll of 421.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries