Chandigarh looking for private consultant to ‘upgrade’ sports infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 25

Usually patting their backs for having the best infrastructure, the UT Sports Department now is looking for a private consultant for identifying shortcomings in the sports complexes across the city and upgrading these.

A step towards privatisation? As per the scope of work, the consultant will survey all facilities, identify shortcomings (national/international standards) and will also take part in meetings with stakeholders, preparation of bid documents, floating of tenders, evaluation of bids and award of contract. Till date, all projects related to upgrading of sports complexes or building of new infrastructure were being done by the Engineering Department.

Perhaps for the first time, the department is planning to engage/appoint a consultant for upgrading of the sports infrastructure of various sports complexes. As per an expression of interest (EoI), the department is looking for a consultant for upgrading local sports complexes with global sporting standards. The consultant is also expected to upgrade the infrastructure keeping in mind the needs of specially-abled children.

“This (hiring of consultant) has come from the higher-ups. The department doesn’t exist for only conducting civil services tourneys, dispersing cash awards or for cash award meets, it should be able to manage and develop infra. By hiring a consultant, they are just passing on the responsibility,” said an official seeking anonymity.

Interestingly, the EoI has been put on public domain despite all projects in Chandigarh being looked after by the UT Engineering Department. The firm or company having experience of providing consultancy related to upgrading sports infrastructure (minimum two projects) to the government have been invited to apply before July 1. A brief meeting related to the project is scheduled for July 11.

“This is perhaps happening for the first time. In the last decade, the Sports Department has made ample additions in their kitty (addition of infrastructure) and now within this span, the department is realising to have an upgrade. It will be interesting to see how much more public money will be at stake for upgrading the infrastructure,” said a senior functionary of the UT Administration.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Sports remained unavailable for comments.

No mention on existing sports facilities

Amid the calling of EoI from firms to upgrade the facilities, the department failed to take over the Sector 17 football stadium, which was allegedly built in an ‘incorrect’ manner. In addition, the Sector 10 skating rink lacks basic facilities (speed skating) and athletes at the Sector 46 sports complex are also seeking authorities’ attention.

The swimming pools are being run by lifeguards and boatmen, while the department still doesn’t have a single facility of a 50m Olympic pool for professional swimmers. The gyms at various sports complexes also demand attention.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.