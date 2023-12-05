Chandigarh lose to Punjab in Cooch Behar Trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Rahul Kumar scored a timely unbeaten 61 to help Punjab log a six-wicket win over Chandigarh during the last day play of the Cooch Behar Trophy at Dhruv Pandove Stadium, Patiala.

Chandigarh lads scored 299 in their first innings, followed by a dismal show in the second innings where the side bundled out at 135. The host team posted 281 in their first innings and scored 154/4 in the second to win the match.

Resuming from their overnight total of 16 for no loss, openers Vihaan and Manveer Singh failed to raise a big partnership. Chandigarh’s Raghav Verma accounted for Vihaan (25) and Manveer (15), while defending the 153-run total. Kumar came up with an unbeaten 61 and along with Krish Bhagat (18) raised a 77-run unbeaten partnership to bring an easy win for the host team.