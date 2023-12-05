Chandigarh lose to Punjab in Cooch Behar Trophy

Chandigarh, December 4
Rahul Kumar scored a timely unbeaten 61 to help Punjab log a six-wicket win over Chandigarh during the last day play of the Cooch Behar Trophy at Dhruv Pandove Stadium, Patiala.
Chandigarh lads scored 299 in their first innings, followed by a dismal show in the second innings where the side bundled out at 135. The host team posted 281 in their first innings and scored 154/4 in the second to win the match.
Resuming from their overnight total of 16 for no loss, openers Vihaan and Manveer Singh failed to raise a big partnership. Chandigarh’s Raghav Verma accounted for Vihaan (25) and Manveer (15), while defending the 153-run total. Kumar came up with an unbeaten 61 and along with Krish Bhagat (18) raised a 77-run unbeaten partnership to bring an easy win for the host team.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...