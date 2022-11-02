Chandigarh: Lost purse containing cash returned to rightful owner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

A good Samaritan returned a lost purse containing cash and ATM cards to its rightful owner in Sector 22-C.

Mangal Sain Manocha, a resident of Sector 20, said the purse had about Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and four ATMs. “I found it on the road and called up the police.”

Meanwhile, he checked the documents to identify the owner. “I found his address and handed over the purse to him,” said Manocha, vice-president of Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Sector 20.