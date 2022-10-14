Chandigarh, Ludhiana colleges win Panjab University Pencak Silat meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

GGD SD College, Sector 32, and Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSW), Jhar Sahib (Ludhiana), won the Panjab University Pencak Silat men and women championships, respectively today.

In the men’s event, the Sector 32 claimed the title, while SGGS College, Sector 26, secured the second position and DAV College, Sector 10, finished third. In the women’s category, GGSW Jhar Sahib won the title, followed by MCM DAV College, Sector 36, and Dev Samaj College, Sector 45, stood third.

In the men’s individual category, Ashish claimed the gold medal in the 50-55kg category, Suraj Singh secured the second position, while Manish Kumar and Rimpu Chauhan claimed bronze medal each. In 55-60 kg category, Shubham defeated Karan Singh Jaira for gold medal, while Mandeep Singh and Mohammed Hadi shared the third spot. Shivam Kumar won the 60-65 kg title by defeating Dawinder.

Nitesh Kumar and Arvind won bronze medal each. In the 65-70 kg event, Abhinav won the title by defeating Ratik Sharma. Kshitij Bhanbra and Mohit Kumar claimed the third position. In the 70-75 kg final, Gurekan Singh defeated Satish. Mandeep Singh Rathi and Anshul Jatain won bronze medal each. In 85-90 kg, Sahil defeated Mandeep, whereas Karan Kumar Manish Boora claimed joint bronze medal.

In the 90-95 kg final, Navdeep defeated Rise and Hitesh Chhikara won bronze. In the Artistic Seni Single event, Aman defeated Rishav to bag the gold, while Suraj and Gaurav won bronze. In the Artistic Seni Doubles, Rishav and Aashish won gold, while Divyansh Sharma and Aman Shivam won silver medal. Karn Singh Jaira and Nitesh Kumar won bronze medal.

In the team event, Naman Kumar, Nitesh and Suraj Singh claimed gold medal, Hritik Tyagi, Gaurav Pandey and Jay Roi won silver and Rishav, Ashish and Priyanshu Negi along with Aman, Gunjan and Shivam claimed bronze medals.

Results: (Women)

50 kg to 55 kg: 1st Anju Kumari, 2nd Aditi Bhagat, 3rd Akshita Garg, Anjali

55 kg to 60 kg: 1st Jyoti Yadav, 2nd Khushi, 3rd Sanjana and Rukhsar

60 kg to 65 kg: 1st Preeti Sainim 2nd Etisha Das, 3rd Rupinder Kaur and Gayatri Miglani