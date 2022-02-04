Chandigarh: Man accused of cloning card to withdraw cash denied bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

A local court has denied bail to a person, Sandeep, alias Monu, who was arrested on the charges of withdrawing money using a cloned ATM card.

The police registered a case on a complaint of a city resident, Karnail Singh, who is employed with the IRB (Chandigarh Police).

The complainant said he was having a salary account with HDFC Bank, Sector 47-D branch, Chandigarh. He received an SMS from the bank regarding the withdrawal of Rs20,000 from his account at 8.49 am on April 19, 2020. He neither shared any OTP nor his bank account details with anybody.

During investigation, the police found that transactions were done at Punjab and Sind Bank ATM in Ropar, Punjab. The accused was later arrested.

The counsel for the accused argued that the accused is falsely implicated in the case. An FIR was registered against an unknown person. The applicant had no concern with alleged occurrence.

The additional public prosecutor vehemently opposed the application submitting that the applicant was a habitual offender. He was facing another FIR at Ropar, Punjab, for similar crime. He used to clone debit/credit cards and then withdraw money from ATMs.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail application keeping in view the nature of offence.