Chandigarh: Man acquitted in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A local court has acquitted a person arrested in a rape case after the prosecution failed to prove the charge.

On the woman’s complaint, a case under Section 376(2) of the IPC was registered against the accused, Nahir Khan, at the Industrial Area police station on November 16, 2018. The complainant had alleged that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Jagtar Kureel, the counsel for the accused, stated that Khan was falsely implicated. He argued that the woman did not support the prosecution’s version during the examination.

After hearings the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. —