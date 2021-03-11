Chandigarh: Man arrested with 8.5-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Balwinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Raipur Khurd village with 8.5 kg of ganja. He was nabbed from near the Makhan Majra barrier. A case has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Two nailed for snatching purse

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two youths on a charge of snatching. The complainant, Akram, a resident of Kajheri village, reported that two unknown persons snatched a purse containing documents and a mobile phone from him on the rear side of the ISBT, Sector 17. The police were informed and a case registered at the Sector 17 police station. Later, the suspects, Parmod Yadav (22) and Subham (21), both residents of Dhanas, were arrested. TNS

PU entrance test schedule

Chandigarh: Panjab University on Tuesday released a schedule for various entrance tests for the academic session 2022-23. The PU-CET (UG) test will be held on June 26, followed by PUTHAT on June 29, test for PU BA/BCom LLB (Hons) five-year integrated course on July 7, PU LLB (three years) on July 31, PU CET (PG) on August 6 and 7, MVBA (executive) for USOL on August 14, PUMEET and PULEET on August 26, and the test for MPhil and PhD on September 18. TNS

BFI appoints technical officer

Chandigarh: Dr Rajinder Singh Mann, Assistant Professor, GGDSD College, Sector 32, and secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, has been appointed National Technical Officer (NTO) by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the conduct of Sub-Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship, at Bellari (Karnataka) from May 19 to 27. Principal, GGDSD College, Dr Ajay Sharma congratulated Mann.