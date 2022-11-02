Chandigarh: Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Crime Branch for possessing 48 gm of heroin. Surinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 47, was nabbed with heroin near his house by a patrol team. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Sector 31 police station. In March, the suspect was arrested by the Mohali police in an NDPS case. TNS

Burail resident hurt in assault

Chandigarh: A Burail resident was allegedly attacked by four persons. Complainant Vikas claimed Guddu, alias Jatt, and his three accomplices thrashed him near a hotel at Burail village. The complainant suffered injuries and was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station and probe initiated. TNS

19-yr-old held with knife

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth was arrested by the UT police for possessing a knife. Suspect Raman Chadha, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, was arrested from EWS Colony, Maloya. A case has been registered. TNS

Carrom teams announced

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association has announced the local teams for the 50th Senior National Carrom Championship (men and women) to be organised by the All-India Carrom Federation at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from November 7 to 11. Men: Mohammed Talib, Gagandeep Singh, Mohammed Hassan, Gopal Kakkar, Himanshu Shekhar and Paras Arora. Women: Tuba Sehar, Sanya Chadha, Vaidhavi Mamgain, Sangini Mamgain, Gulshan and Reena Arya. Sanjay Gupta and Anup Gupta will be team managers and Dewan Singh Aithani the coach of both teams. TNS

Century Cricket Academy win

Chandigarh: Century Cricket Academy (CCA) defeated Nagesh Academy of Excellence (CNAE) by 31 runs in the 3rd Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial U-16 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Century Academy scored 155/9 in the allotted 30 overs with the help of Shaurya Badak and Chirag Makkar as the duo contributed 47 runs each. Abhimanyu claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Shivraj Singh claimed two and Rupin Bhatia took one. In reply, CNAE lads scored 124/8 in 30 overs. Paras Dhamija, Kanav and Agamjot Singh took two wickets each for the bowling side. TNS

Manal, Jason shine in TT

Chandigarh: Manal Antal and Jason Antal, both students of Gurukul Global School, bagged laurels in the recently concluded 27th Panchkula District Table Tennis Championships at Manav Mangal School. Manal, a Class VII student, bagged first position in the girls’ U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories. Jason, a Class XII student, clinched first position in the boys’ U-19 and men’s category.