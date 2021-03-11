Chandigarh: Man booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Dera Bassi resident has been booked for giving a false surety of an accused before the local court. Rakesh Kumar gave false surety of Mewa Singh. The court directed the police to register an FIR following which a case has been registered against Rakesh at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Farmers protest at DC office

Mohali: Scores of farmers and land owners on Friday staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner regarding the rate of the land to be acquired for the Kharar-Banur-Tepla highway. They raised slogans against the district administration and the Punjab Government. Farmer leaders claimed that the market value of the land in the district was more than Rs 8 crore per acre, but the state government was offering farmers Rs 1 to 1.05 crore. TNS

Eye camp held at Sohana hospital

Mohali: It is now possible to become spectacle-free and get any kind of eye disease treated if the patient consults an eye specialist at the right time. Dr Amarpreet Kaur, chief refractive surgeon at Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Charitable Eye Hospital Trust, said this during a camp held to spread awareness on eye disorders and their treatment.