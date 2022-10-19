Chandigarh: Man dies in mishap

Chandigarh: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorcycle. Burail resident Vishal claimed the bike being ridden by Dilawar hit his father on the road separating Sectors 23-36. A case has been registered. TNS
Heroin seized
Chandigarh: A 38-year-old man has been arrested with 7.26 gm heroin. Sumit Kumar, alias Rinku, was nabbed near the PGI, Sector 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...