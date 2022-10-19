Chandigarh: Man dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorcycle. Burail resident Vishal claimed the bike being ridden by Dilawar hit his father on the road separating Sectors 23-36. A case has been registered. TNS

Heroin seized

Chandigarh: A 38-year-old man has been arrested with 7.26 gm heroin. Sumit Kumar, alias Rinku, was nabbed near the PGI, Sector 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.