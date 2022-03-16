Chandigarh man duped by fraudster

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 18 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 20,597 by a fraudster, who posed as an Army official. The complainant, Rajinder Kumar Yadav, reported that Shivmesh Kumar, who claimed that he was an Army man, had uploaded an advertisement to sell a car on OLX. The suspect cheated the complainant on the pretext of selling the car. TNS

Two held under NDPS Act in city

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons from different parts of the city under the NDPS Act. In an incident, 30-year-old Vinay Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, was nabbed from the timber market in Sector 26 with 105 gm of charas. Another person, Rajinder, alias Dhani (26), a resident of Mauli Jagran, was arrested from near the cremation ground at Mauli Jagran with 50 banned injections. The police have registered cases. TNS

Youth held on robbery charge

Chandigarh: The UT police have nabbed a 22-year-old youth for robbery. According to the police, the complainant, Ashok (19) of Dhanas, reported that two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed him of Rs3,000 at knifepoint at Milk Colony, Dhanas. The police were informed following which a case was registered. Later, one of the suspects, identified as Raj Babu, alias Shakal, was arrested. TNS

PU emerge winner in softball meet

Chandigarh: Panjab University has won the All-India Inter-University Softball Championship played at DCRUST. Murthal. Calicut University, Shivaji University and Delhi University claimed second, third and fourth positions, respectively. In the quarterfinal, Panjab University defeated PD VR Sikar University 8-0. TNS

Sabharwal claims golf title

Chandigarh: HS Sabharwal claimed the handicap (0-6) category title during the last round of the Captain’s Day Golf Tournament held at Chandigarh Golf Club. Saurabh Mangat (72) was the gross winner of the event, followed by HS Kang (74) at second position. TNS

Consumer Rights Day

Patiala: The Patiala Consumers and Telephone Subscribers’ Forum celebrated World Consumer Rights Day on Tuesday. Members highlighted the achievements and targets of the forum. President HS Arora and secretary O Garg discussed the forum’s performance in the past two years. TNS

New women police station building

Ambala: Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav inaugurated a new building of the women police station in Ambala City. So far, the women police station was being run from the premises of the Police Lines, Ambala City. ADGP Jadhav and SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa also inspected the newly constructed building. The ADGP said the main objective of setting up a women police station was that the victim could freely approach a police officer and express her pain. Earlier, victims were hesitant about going to a police station. TNS

Dera Bassi MLA visits hospital

Dera Bassi: MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa visited the Civil Hospital to review the health facilities and infrastructure needing an upgrade. He met SMO Sangeeta Jain and enquired about the infrastructure required to provide better health facilities to the residents. Randhawa expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitary conditions at the hospital. “There is a parking problem in the hospital, which needs to be solved soon,” he said. TNS

Income tax account hacked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an unknown person for hacking the income tax (IT) account of a city resident. A woman of Sector 42 reported that an unknown person hacked her IT account by changing the password. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station.