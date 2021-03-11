Chandigarh: Man gets 7-year RI in murder-bid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Gurbir Singh, Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Sarvesh, to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an attempt to murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on the convict, a resident of Ulashi Khera village, Bangarmau police station, Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh.

The police had registered a case against the accused on September 21, 2019 under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Gaurav Chhabra, an eyewitness of the incident, told the police that he was doing a job in HP Alloy Steel and Mill Store in Sector 28, Chandigarh. A person, Pappu, was also doing job in the same company as a driver.

On the day of the incident, they all were working outside the shop. In the meantime, a gunshot noise was heard around 7.25 pm. He saw Pappu sitting on the ground, holding his abdomen and weeping. He also saw a person running towards the Chandigarh Milk Store. He, along with the help of other shopkeepers, took Pappu to the PGI. The accused was later arrested.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had been able to prove its case beyond shadow of any doubt against the accused for the commission of offence punishable under Section 307 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.