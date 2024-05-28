Chandigarh man held after NIA raids at 15 locations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations across six states in joint operations with local police in a case of human trafficking involving forced cyber crimes, which led to arrest of five persons.

Manish Hingu of Vadodara, Pahlad Singh of Gopalganj , Nabialam Ray of Delhi, Balwant Kataria of Gurugram and Sartaj Singh of Chandigarh were arrested following a crackdown at 15 locations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused were involved in an organised trafficking syndicate engaged in luring and trafficking Indian youth to foreign countries on the false promises of legal employment.

