Chandigarh: Man held for stalking girl

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl. The girl alleged Jitender Kumar stalked and obstructed her way, besides using vulgar language and threatening her. The police were informed, following which a case under Sections 341, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 294 of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Purse, mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a purse and mobile phone from a 23-year-old Mohali resident. Complaint Anshu claimed the suspects snatched his phone and purse containing Rs 1,200 cash and documents near the bus stop at Raipur Kalan. A case has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Three booked for assault

Chandigarh: A Zirakpur resident was allegedly thrashed by three persons near the ISBT, Sector 43. Complainant Rupinder alleged Karan Walia, Suraj and Vikas attacked him with a stick. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man nabbed for car stereo theft

Chandigarh: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a stereo system from an impounded car at the Industrial Area police station. Complainant ASI Dharminder said he noticed the suspect, Sachwinder Deep Singh of Kharar, coming out of a car parked at the police station with a stereo system and a screwdriver. A case has been registered. TNS

Sekhri nominated tech director

Chandigarh: Mahesh Sekhri, general secretary, Chandigarh Carrom Association, has been nominated technical director for the 50th (Golden Jubilee) Senior National Carrom Championship (Men & Women) to be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from November 7 to 11. Sekhri has carried out several International assignments in various capacities in the past years.