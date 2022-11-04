Chandigarh: Man held for stalking girl

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl. The girl alleged Jitender Kumar stalked and obstructed her way, besides using vulgar language and threatening her. The police were informed, following which a case under Sections 341, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 294 of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
Purse, mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a purse and mobile phone from a 23-year-old Mohali resident. Complaint Anshu claimed the suspects snatched his phone and purse containing Rs 1,200 cash and documents near the bus stop at Raipur Kalan. A case has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. TNS
Three booked for assault
Chandigarh: A Zirakpur resident was allegedly thrashed by three persons near the ISBT, Sector 43. Complainant Rupinder alleged Karan Walia, Suraj and Vikas attacked him with a stick. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Man nabbed for car stereo theft
Chandigarh: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a stereo system from an impounded car at the Industrial Area police station. Complainant ASI Dharminder said he noticed the suspect, Sachwinder Deep Singh of Kharar, coming out of a car parked at the police station with a stereo system and a screwdriver. A case has been registered. TNS
Sekhri nominated tech director
Chandigarh: Mahesh Sekhri, general secretary, Chandigarh Carrom Association, has been nominated technical director for the 50th (Golden Jubilee) Senior National Carrom Championship (Men & Women) to be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from November 7 to 11. Sekhri has carried out several International assignments in various capacities in the past years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life
Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll
Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5
No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC