Chandigarh: Man rams car into guard, arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A driver was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a Home Guard volunteer. Victim Dimpal Khan alleged a negligently driven car hit him at a checkpoint at the Sector 18/21 dividing road. The police booked the driver, identified as Vineet of Kaithal. He was arrested and later released on bail. tns

Principal held for using fake degree

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Paramjit Kaur, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Phase-11, Mohali, for allegedly getting the job and a promotion by producing a fake degree. An official said Paramjit Kaur had produced an M.Com degree issued by Magadh University, Gaya. It was not verified. An inquiry was ordered and the degree was found fake. tns

Arslan to play in Deodhar Trophy

Chandigarh: Left-hand opener Mohammed Arslan Khan, who was earlier kept on standby, will now join the North Zone team for the Deodhar Trophy, which would kick off on July 24 in Puducherry. BCCI Convener Anirudh Chaudhary confirmed Khan’s inclusion in the squad. The player’s inclusion came after four players, selected for the Deodhar Trophy, got selected for the emerging squad of the Indian team. Chandigarh fast bowler Sandeep Sharma is already a part of the North Zone team. TNS

Karate trials on July 23

Mohali: The 2nd Mohali District Sub Junior and Senior (Men & Women) Karate Championship and trials for Punjab State Karate Championship will be held at the TNT Training Centre (Mohali) on July 23. Those selected will represent the district in the state championship, which will be held in Ropar from August 19 to 20.

#Kaithal