Chandigarh: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

A local court has sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a rape case.

The court imposed a fine of Rs1 lakh on the convict. It also recommended a compensation of Rs3 lakh to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme to the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

On a complaint of the 11-year-old victim, the police had registered a case against the accused in 2019.

While the counsel for the accused prayed for leniency, the public prosecutor argued that convict should be dealt with sternly by the court.

After hearing the arguments, Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, said the convict did not deserve any leniency.

“Sexual assault on minor children is gross and blatant violation of their fundamental, constitutional and human rights. Such kind of sexual assault is not against an individual, but it is a grave crime against society. The 11-year-old victim is a blooming bud, who has been ravished by the accused on account of his lust, which is triggered by his contaminated mindset. Such wicked act on part of the accused needs to be meted out with punishment of exacting nature,” the court said in the order.