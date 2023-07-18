Chandigarh marks 7 years of heritage status to Capitol Complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The UT Department of Tourism today marked seven years since the Capitol Complex was declared a World Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The complex was designated as a World Heritage site on July 17, 2016.

The Capitol Complex, Le Corbusier’s magnum opus, comprises masterpieces in the shape of the Secretariat, the High Court and Legislative Assembly.

The Department of Tourism today organised a tour of the Capitol Complex for students from various government and private schools. The pupils visited the Assembly, the Secretariat, the High Court and four monuments, namely the Open Hand monument, the Tower of Shadows, the Geometric Hill and the Martyrs’ Memorial.

The department also arranged refreshments for the students.

Director of Tourism (UT) Rohit Gupta stated, “A visit to Capitol Complex is a search for beauty and knowledge. We are going to take many initiatives to develop facilities for residents and tourists, both domestic as well as international, at Capitol Complex.”