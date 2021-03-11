Chandigarh may ban over 10-year-old diesel vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

On the lines of Delhi, the UT Administration may not renew the registration of more than 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles to decongest the city.

The suggestion came up during a meeting of the Standing Committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council on Transport here yesterday.

To phase out old vehicles, the UT Administration has decided to grant a rebate of up to 25 per cent on the road tax on the registration of a new vehicle under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy.

The concession in tax up to 25 per cent would be given in case of non-transport vehicles and up to 15 per cent in case of transport vehicles. However, the concession would be available up to eight years in case of transport vehicles and up to 15 years in case of non-transport vehicles.

The concession could be availed on the purchase of a new vehicle against submission of the certificate of deposit, which will be issued by the registered vehicle scrapping facility to the owner on deposit of the vehicle for scrapping.