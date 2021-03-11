Chandigarh may soon get over shortage of doctors

Gets panels of 74 doctors from Punjab, Haryana for deputation

Chandigarh may soon get over shortage of doctors

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

To meet a shortage of medical officers, the UT Administration has received panels of 74 medical officers from Punjab and Haryana for deputation in the city. UT Adviser Dharam Pal today reviewed the status of medical officers in the Health Department.

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said considering the shortage of medical officers, certain efforts were initiated in February.He said fresh panels of eligible doctors for deputation as per the Recruitment Rules were called from Punjab and Haryana immediately.

To take care of the eventuality of not getting panels from Punjab and Haryana, the Central Government and all UTs, and Himachal Pradesh were also requested to forward the names of eligible willing doctors for deputation.

Letters were sent to the health secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, the Central Government and all UTs to send panels/applications, he said, adding that a requisition was being sent to the UPSC for direct recruitment.

To ensure that all selections are made strictly on merit and through a transparent process, a screening committee, to be chaired by the Health Secretary, was constituted. Other members of the committee include the Director-Principal, GMCH, Sector 32, and the Director, Health Services, UT.

The committee scrutinised the record of persons in the panel and had personal interactions to assess their suitability for deputation in Chandigarh. The recommendations of the committee were placed before the Adviser for the final decision about deputation in the UT.

Garg said these efforts yielded good results and in past 15 days, nine medical officers (dental), medical officers (allopathic) and two drug inspectors were selected for deputation in the UT. With the approval of the Adviser, offer letters had been issued and some of them had already joined while others were in the process of joining.

Further, last week, panels of 30 doctors from Punjab and 44 doctors from Haryana were received.

A few more requests were also being received from different states/UTs and the same would be considered on the basis of requirement, he said.

Meanwhile, the Adviser directed the Health Secretary to complete the process of screening within a month.

Screening panel constituted

To ensure that all selections are made strictly on merit and through a transparent process, a screening committee, to be chaired by the Health Secretary, was constituted. Other members of the committee include the Director-Principal, GMCH, Sector 32, and the Director,

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College