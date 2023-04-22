Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurates lights at Sector 42 green belt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated newly installed garden lights at a green belt in Sector 42 here today. Councillor of Ward No. 24 Jasbir Singh Bunty and prominent persons of the area were also present on the occasion.

Additional 25 LED garden lights have been installed in the green belt at a cost of Rs 6 lakh for the convenience of visitors as well as morning and evening walkers. To improve illumination on the V4 road in Sector 42, repair and maintenance work of 64 street lights had also been completed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.