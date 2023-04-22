Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurates lights at Sector 42 green belt

Chandigarh, April 21
Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated newly installed garden lights at a green belt in Sector 42 here today. Councillor of Ward No. 24 Jasbir Singh Bunty and prominent persons of the area were also present on the occasion.
Additional 25 LED garden lights have been installed in the green belt at a cost of Rs 6 lakh for the convenience of visitors as well as morning and evening walkers. To improve illumination on the V4 road in Sector 42, repair and maintenance work of 64 street lights had also been completed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel
Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...
Unseasonal snowfall leaves Shimla, Kinnaur apple orchardists worried
Fear fruit cultivation may become unsustainable if weather s...