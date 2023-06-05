Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta launches ‘Clean Toilet’ drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Mayor Anup Gupta today launched “Clean Toilet” campaign in a bid to clean 306 public toilets as well as community toilets during the “Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign.

The Mayor launched the campaign under the theme “Swaasthy aur Swachhata, Dono ka Rakhen Khayaal” at the Sadar Market, Sector 19. It was followed throughout the city by organising various events to clean nearly 200 public toilets as well as community toilets in city markets and colonies under the supervision of area councillors in their respective wards.

Toilet attendants get safety equipment During the toilet cleaning drive, Mayor Anup Gupta and other officers greeted toilet attendants with flower buds and gave them a pair of gloves, apron and other safety equipment for cleaning the toilets.

Similarly, all councillors participated in the cleaning of public toilet activities in their respective wards. The councillors praised the efforts of toilet attendants for maintaining cleanliness in the toilets. They also thanked the attendants by giving them flower buds, aprons and safety equipment.