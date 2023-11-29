Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta takes on Anindita Mitra, AAP heckles him

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Mayor Anup Gupta today tried to take on Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra over fixing “accountability and ensuring transparency” with regard to various issues, but was cornered by Opposition councillors during the general House meeting.

The Mayor asked the MC chief about the status of cancelling tender for mechanised sweeping in Mani Majra and 13 villages. He also asked for a report on the parking lots scam and raised questions over the reinstatement of employees involved in graft cases without House or his knowledge.

“Why a departmental inquiry has not been conducted in case of two officials who were caught by the CBI, place all the aspect of the case… Why reports and status of all tenders are not being placed before the House every month,” asked Gupta addressing the commissioner.

She told the Mayor that the inquiry officers designated by the UT Administration were looking into the matter and would table the report.

AAP councillor Prem Lata interrupted the Mayor. She said, “What did you do in 11 months? Why did you took the decision on free two-wheeler parking from December 1 without informing the House?”

Another AAP councillor Kuldeep Dhalor asked the Mayor to take up House agendas first and keep such things for zero hour. Congress councillor Tarun Mehta even called Gupta “paltu Mayor” for not joining them during the protest against the UT administration over electric vehicle policy recently, a call for which was given by him only.