Chandigarh Mayor, MC chief flag off Swachh mission van

Chandigarh, August 4
Aimed at promoting cleanliness and raising awareness among city residents, the Municipal Corporation (MC) today launched a display van showcasing the Chandigarh swachhata anthem and other cleanliness and sanitation awareness video clips of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra flagged off the van. Gupta said it would showcase various cleanliness and sanitation practices for a cleaner and healthier environment. Mitra said the van would actively engage with residents through workshops.
