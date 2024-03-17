 Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Kirron Kher inaugurates a civic work at Burail.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 16

With the MP and the Mayor coming from separate parties, councillors prefer the leader of their own party for the inauguration of projects in their respective wards.

The Mayor, who is from AAP, and BJP MP Kirron Kher are barely seen sharing the dais at such programmes.

Mayor addresses an event in Sector 37-B.

A few hours before the model code of conduct came into force this afternoon, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launched work of laying a storm water drainage system near the EWS colony, Sector 37, in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and local AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra. Neither Kirron, who had earlier inaugurated such projects, nor BJP councillors were present on the occasion.

About an hour later, work of installation of LED lights along the “phirni” road in Burail was launched by Kher in the presence of Mitra and BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana. The Mayor was not present there.

The invitation cards for such programmes either have the name of Kher or Dhalor.

Earlier this month, work of zero waste modern food street was started in Sector 15, which comes under the ward of BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi. Mitra inaugurated the work.

Development work at the Sector 34 market, which falls in the ward of AAP councillor Prem Lata, was inaugurated by Dhalor.

Dhalor also inaugurated various works in Sector 25, Sector 42 and Maloya, which are represented by AAP and Congress councillors.

Following a book launch event held in Punjab Raj Bhawan this week, the Mayor alleged after he finished his address, the mike was sanitised before Kher was to deliver her speech, which was an insult to him and the act was anti-Dalit. He had declared he would not attend any programmes where the MP would be invited.

Kher had justified the action saying that since she recovered from a very serious disease, she had been advised precautions.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said, “I do not know whether the MP was called to the MC events presided over by me. Since work inaugurated at Burail is being carried out under the MPLAD fund, maybe that is why I was not invited to the event.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kirron Kher


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Panchkula administration forms team for election code

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college