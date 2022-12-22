Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur rejects street parking charges

Chandigarh, December 21
City Mayor Sarbjit Kaur has turned down the agenda of charging owners for vehicles parked outside houses under the community parking project. Spokesperson for the BJP Kailash Jain said following city BJP president Arun Sood’s suggestion to the Mayor during a pre-House meeting of the party, it was decided to not support the agenda.
Eight nominated councillors yesterday decided to oppose facilitation charges on depositing bills at e-Sampark Centres and proposed charges on parking private vehicles outside houses, during a meeting of the MC House scheduled for Thursday.
