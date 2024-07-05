Chandigarh Mayor seeks MC chief’s reply

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 4

Three weeks after UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit rejected the resolution of the Municipal Corporation House on providing free 20,000 litre water per month per household and free parking in the market lots, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar has shot off a letter to Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, asking her to explain the matter in the House meeting scheduled for July 9.

Rejection of resolution on free water, parking by Admn

The Mayor has requested the Commissioner to tell the House that on what basis the Secretary, Local Government, rejected the resolution.

City MP Manish Tewari will attend the meeting as ex-officio member. It will be his first House meeting after taking oath as parliamentarian. “He will also speak on the issue as free water and parking should have been allowed by the Secretary, Local Government. The administration should at least have informed the House about its decision,” said the Mayor.

Free water and parking were the poll promises of AAP in the 2021 MC elections, in which the party had emerged the single largest party. Free water was also one of the promises in the Congress’ manifesto during the recent Lok Sabha election.

Citing reasons such as the ongoing 24x7 water supply project, for which a loan of over Rs 500 crore has been raised, total expenditure of the MC increasing on a year-on-year basis and revenue not increasing proportionately, Purohit had rejected the resolution of the MC on free water and parking.

The administration had stated that during 2023-24, the corporation had received Rs 176 crore in water bills only, while it had a committed liability of approximately Rs 58 crore per month.

Tewari to attend House meeting

City MP Manish Tewari will attend the meeting as ex-officio member. It will be his first House meeting after taking oath as parliamentarian.

Manish Tewari

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit