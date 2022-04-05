Chandigarh Mayor visits Sector 51, wants civic issues fixed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

City Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited Sector 51 to take stock of the ongoing development works and listen to the problems of area residents.

The visit started from the mini-market, Sector 51-A, where the Mayor took a serious note of broken road berms and directed the officers concerned to get repair work done immediately.

She asked engineers of the horticulture wing to repair footpaths in parks and prune trees, wherever required. She asked the authorities to repair play equipment for children and paint it on a priority. The Mayor also asked the officials to remove encroachments made by shopkeepers and area residents on road berms outside their shops and houses.

She directed public health engineers to repair all road gullies before the re-carpeting work of roads.