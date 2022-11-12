 Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court : The Tribune India

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

AAP plea for fresh election rejected

Punjab and Haryana High Court



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed a petition challenging the mayoral polls. The petition was filed by Anju Katyal of the Aam Aadmi Party and two others councillors for declaring the results for Chandigarh Mayor’s post illegal. Directions were also sought to hold fresh elections to the Mayor’s post.

In their plea, Katyal, Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav had submitted AAP secured 14 seats and became the largest party in the elections. But the result did not go well with the BJP, in “power in MC for the last elections”. Upon counting of all 28 votes polled, eight were kept out for ‘defects’.

“AAP clearly won with a margin of two votes, 11 votes falling into kitty of petitioner-Katyal and nine to BJP candidate,” the petitioners added.

But the presiding officer and the prescribed authority-cum-Divisional Commissioner arbitrarily reconsidered the eight votes from the cancelled/rejected lot and declared a torn/mutilated voter slip cast to a BJP candidate as good for counting.

The petitioners added the final tally headed for a tie with 14 votes each, even after counting the defective/torn voter slip cast. The presiding officer, himself an elected BJP councillor, started playing otherwise by picking one ballot slip/vote cast in the petitioner’s favour to cite a mark on its rear without showing it. The respondents declared the vote/ballot slip in the petitioner’s favour as ‘cancelled’. The BJP candidate was suddenly declared elected with 14-13 margin to utmost shock and surprise of petitioner, other members of the House and the public at large, it was added.

The official respondent represented by UT senior standing counsel took the categorical stand that the representation/objection attached with the petition was never received. Senior advocate Chetan Mittal with advocate Mayank Aggarwal on the Mayor’s behalf contended the representation was forged and fabricated.

The court, during the course of hearing, asked the parties to assist the Bench as to whether a torn vote could be rejected as per MC rules. Mittal pointed out rule 6(10) of the of MC rules provided for vote’s rejection in case of a mark on the ballot paper. The rule did not talk about the rejection of torn vote. Marking disclosed the voter’s identity, but a torn vote did not. Thereafter, the case was reserved on October 31 and the judgment was pronounced today. The detailed order was yet to be uploaded.

Sidhu Moosewala's latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala's latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build 'prosperous Himachal'

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build 'prosperous Himachal'

The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius


Suri murder: Police likely to take action against 'negligent' cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against 'negligent' cops

2-kg heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Admn's apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn's apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

Woman warden of girls' academy gets 12-yr jail in POCSO case

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

SC refuses to ask Centre to respond to Dy CM's affidavit

Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

Elderly man's blind murder case solved, 3 in police net

Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in dist, tally reaches 326

Jalandhar: I-T Department asks industrialist, investor to furnish details

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura