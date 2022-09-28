Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur's DP used to seek money, files complaint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

With cyber fraudsters using the Mayor’s display picture (DP) in a bid to dupe people on WhatsApp, Sarabjit Kaur has issued an appeal asking residents not fall in the trap. She has also lodged a police complaint in this regard.

It, however, remains unclear whether anyone has been duped using this method. The matter was brought to the Mayor’s notice by acquaintances and residents.

“I appeal to the citizens that if anyone receives such a message with my name or picture, please do not send money to any account/Google Pay and report it to the police,” said the Mayor.

In one of the screenshots shared by the Mayor, the imposter had put up her DP with message: “Hello Rajinder, How are you? Where are you at the moment? There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls.... Please put money in my account. I need it for some known person.”

The Mayor said she was surprised to receive calls from her friends asking her if she needed money. “If anyone gets such a message on any online platform, it is fake,” she added.

The imposters had earlier used UT Director General of Police Praveer Ranjan’s name and DP seeking Amazon gift cards from his acquaintances.

They had also tried to dupe people by seeking gift cards using UT Adviser Dharam Pal’s picture on WhatsApp.