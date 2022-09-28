Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur's DP used to seek money, files complaint

Chandigarh, September 27
With cyber fraudsters using the Mayor’s display picture (DP) in a bid to dupe people on WhatsApp, Sarabjit Kaur has issued an appeal asking residents not fall in the trap. She has also lodged a police complaint in this regard.
It, however, remains unclear whether anyone has been duped using this method. The matter was brought to the Mayor’s notice by acquaintances and residents.
“I appeal to the citizens that if anyone receives such a message with my name or picture, please do not send money to any account/Google Pay and report it to the police,” said the Mayor.
In one of the screenshots shared by the Mayor, the imposter had put up her DP with message: “Hello Rajinder, How are you? Where are you at the moment? There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls.... Please put money in my account. I need it for some known person.”
The Mayor said she was surprised to receive calls from her friends asking her if she needed money. “If anyone gets such a message on any online platform, it is fake,” she added.
The imposters had earlier used UT Director General of Police Praveer Ranjan’s name and DP seeking Amazon gift cards from his acquaintances.
They had also tried to dupe people by seeking gift cards using UT Adviser Dharam Pal’s picture on WhatsApp.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP
There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...