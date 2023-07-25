Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House on Tuesday approved free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs).

However, car parking charges will be Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 will be charged. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour.

In a blow to outstation vehicles, double charges will apply for cars registered outside tricity. All rates will be applicable once Fastag-based smart parking system is introduced.

At present, Rs 7 is the rate for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars. These are flat charges.

Rs 70 will be charged for car parking at Elante mall for hours and Rs 130 will charged between 4 hours and 8 hours. After that charges of Rs 20 will apply per hour. Here also, vehicles from outside tricity will have to pay double.

