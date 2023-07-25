Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh, July 25
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House on Tuesday approved free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs).
However, car parking charges will be Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 will be charged. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour.
In a blow to outstation vehicles, double charges will apply for cars registered outside tricity. All rates will be applicable once Fastag-based smart parking system is introduced.
At present, Rs 7 is the rate for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars. These are flat charges.
Rs 70 will be charged for car parking at Elante mall for hours and Rs 130 will charged between 4 hours and 8 hours. After that charges of Rs 20 will apply per hour. Here also, vehicles from outside tricity will have to pay double.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance
Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...
Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’
‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...
Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources
All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources
Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity amid protest by Opposition parties over Manipur issue
Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...