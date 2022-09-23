 Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat : The Tribune India

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

Sehaj Safai Kendras, garbage containers still dot parts of City Beautiful

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

Garbage scattered at a Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sector 22, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 22

The Municipal Corporation’s claim of making the UT bin-free with the installation of three material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer stations has fallen flat as Sehaj Safai Kendras (SSKs) and garbage containers still dot parts of the city.

The corporation had claimed that the three material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer stations will put an end to the system of SSKs, numbering more than 40, in a phased manner.

But even as three material recovery stations are already functional in Industrial Area, Phase I, Phase II (3BRD) and Sector 25, some SSKs are still operational. The third station was opened at Sector 25 in March.

Door-to-door garbage collectors lift waste from households and drop it at the SSKs. From there, the garbage is shifted to the waste processing facilities by MC trucks vehicles.

Under the new system, the garbage vehicles are supposed to lift garbage from households and straight away drop it at the three material recovery stations. From there, wet waste is transported separately to the processing facilities in Sector 25. This new system was put in place with the aim of getting rid of the practice of throwing waste in the open and into large bins.

One could notice unhygienic conditions around the SSKs as well as garbage containers. The three material recovery stations were constructed in the city for a systematic and scientific disposal of waste. However, the traditional system is still being followed in parts of the city, which may affect its Swachhta ranking.

“Everything is on paper only. They make claims but no change is visible on the ground. The SSKs have been closed at some places. Micro management and proper implementation of the new system is required to improve sanitation in the city. At several places, waste is still being dumped in the open, like at the back of clubs in Sector 26,” said a city-based social activist, Likhmaram Budania. During a random check, the SSKs were seen operational in Sectors 36, 23, 27and 21. The traditional waste containers were also spotted in Sectors 7 and 52. In Sector 52, stray dog and cattle were feeding on refuse scattered around the open containers. Since these containers are placed right on the roadside, scattered trash and stray cattle cause road accidents.

“We have been hearing for a long time that the SSKs and the open dumping points will be closed once the system of three material recovery centres is put in place. They talk of big projects, but fail in their implementation,” said Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Yes, some SSKs are still functional. Though door-to-door collection is going on across the city, citizens, especially paying guests, throw garbage at the points during the odd hours. We have closed down several SSKs and aim to close down all by this year-end.”

The old system

Collectors lift waste from households and drop it at Sehaj Safai Kendra. From there, it is shifted to the waste processing facilities.

New arrangement

Vehicles lift garbage from households and unload it at the three material recovery stations. From there, wet waste is transported separately to the processing facilities in Sector 25.

Sectors 36, 23, 27, 21, 7 & 52 SSKs, waste containers still in use

Only big talk, no project implementation

We have been hearing for a long time Sehaj Safai Kendras and open dumping points will be closed once the system of three material recovery centres is put in place. They talk of big projects, but fail in their implementation. — Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC)

No kendras by year-end

We have closed down several Sehaj Safai Kendras and aim to close down all by this year-end. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

