Chandigarh MC celebrates foundation day

The Municipal Corporation celebrated its foundation day at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, on Tuesday. Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor, was the chief guest, while Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, was the guest of honour at a cultural programme organised by employees of the corporation. Addressing the audience, the Mayor said the role and responsibilities of the MC had increased manifold since its inception on May 24, 1994.
