Chandigarh MC chief takes stock of works in Sector 44, hears grievances

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited Sector 44 here today to take stock of ongoing development works and listen to the problems of area residents.

The visit started at 6.30 am. The Commissioner, along with teams of the engineers concerned, will cover all sectors of the city on foot. This was the first “on foot” visit to Sector 44.

The visit started from the community centre, Sector 44, where the Commissioner asked the SE, B&R, to prepare a proper plan and estimates for its overall renovation. She directed the SE, Horticulture, to make a policy to beautify the green area and parks inside the community centre.

She further moved through Sector 44-A where she directed the chief engineer to write a letter to the Engineering Wing, UT Administration, regarding cleaning of open/reserve land in front of the community centre and proper levelling be done as per the level of the road. She asked Public Health engineers to issue a notice to the government school authorities regarding water leakage outside the school premises.

While taking a serious note of the broken road berms, the Commissioner directed the officers concerned to carry out the repair works immediately. She asked the engineers of the Horticulture Wing to repair footpaths in parks and prune trees wherever required.

She also took serious note of encroachments done by area residents on the road berm outside their houses. Area residents raised the issue of low pressure water supply on the first and second floors of all houses in Sector 44-A. The Commissioner directed the Public Health SE to check the problem and resolve it immediately.