Chandigarh MC chief takes stock of works in Sector 45, 46

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited Sector 45 and 46 to take stock of ongoing development works and listen to grievances of residents.

The ‘on foot’ visit of Commissioner started at 6.30 am, along with a team of engineers concerned, area councillor, officials, office-bearers of the Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.

During the visit the Commissioner directed officials for the restoration and carpeting of V-6 road left after road cut in Sector 45C and D, besides removal of temporary structure constructed using sheets on road berm in Sector 45. The Commissioner further directed for the installation of no parking sign boards and construction of raised road berm using paver blocks and installation of bullard to restrict entries of vehicles near the Sampark Centre building.