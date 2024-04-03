 Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Of 1.40 lakh assessees in 2023-24 fiscal, 88,200 pay levy

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Though the Municipal Corporation has recovered Rs 55.60 crore in property tax in the 2023-24 fiscal, more than 40,000 assessees failed to pay the levy for the period. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 2

Though the Municipal Corporation has recovered Rs 55.60 crore in property tax in the 2023-24 fiscal, more than 40,000 assessees failed to pay the levy for the period.

According to the MC, there are around 1.40 lakh property tax assessees in the city in the previous financial year. Of them, 88,200 paid the levy. Of these, 69,000 are residential property taxpayers and the remaining commercial property taxpayers.

Pay early, get rebate

Consumers, who pay their property tax for 2024-25 between April 1 and May 31, will be eligible for a rebate of up to 20%. Residential taxpayers will get 20% rebate, while commercial property taxpayers will get 10% concession during the period. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest on tax dues, will be levied.

Defaulters’ premises sealed

Premises of many commercial property owners, who did not respond to our repeated notices, were sealed. Many of them paid later. The others will also pay. — An official

“We are regularly following up with the defaulters. Many of the commercial property owners, who did not respond to our repeated notices, had their premises sealed. Many of them paid later and got their properties desealed. The others will also pay,” said an official.

The property tax branch of the civic body recovered Rs 55.60 crore. Now, the MC is preparing property tax bills for the year 2024-25. These will be disbursed in a few days. Consumers, who pay their property tax for financial year 2024-25 between April 1 and May 31, will be eligible for a rebate of up to 20%. Residential taxpayers will get 20% rebate, while commercial property taxpayers will get 10% concession during the period. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest on tax dues without any rebate, will be levied.

The bills will also be sent to commercial properties in villages and house owners in various colonies. They were brought under the tax ambit for the first time the previous fiscal. The houses with an area of 500 sq ft or above have to pay the levy. Officials said after fresh surveys, the number of tax assessees could further increase.

