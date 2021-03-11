Chandigarh MC conducts workshops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The MC today held a workshop to create awareness regarding Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order 1954 and other laws among market welfare associations.

The workshop was conducted at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, here and was attended by office-bearers of market welfare associations, including those of Sector 7 to 21 and Sector 22 to 29.

Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor, and Rohit Gupta, Joint Commissioner, MC, were also present at the workshop.