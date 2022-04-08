Chandigarh MC employees await salary

Chandigarh, April 7
Several regular employees of the local MC have not got their salary for the month of March.
“We are facing difficulties as we have to pay fees of our kids. We used to get our pay on the first day of every month, but now we have to wait for a long time,” said an official.
Outsourcing employees are going through tough times as well. “It was earlier promised to us that we will get our salaries on seventh of every month. However, we are still awaiting our pay for the past three months,” said a worker.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Salaries of employees in some branches have been released. All contractual wages are pending and under process for approval in the wake of the new financial year. As far as the salary of outsourced employees is concerned, there is an issue with only one company, as the contractor has been changed.”
