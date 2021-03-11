Chandigarh MC finds firm wanting, terminates agreement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Acting tough against contractors over poor performance, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), today ordered termination of a contract and forfeiture of a bank guarantee for work of strengthening of the sewer network and storm water drainage network at Khudda Lahora and Raipur Khurd villages and debarred the agency from participating in MC tenders for a year.

An order was passed by the Commissioner today cancelling the agreement signed with M/s Esquire Construction Company, Sector 56-A, Chandigarh. The work at Khudda Lohara was to be carried out at a cost of Rs 1,16,47,847 with a time limit of six months i.e. up to March 15, 2022. The Commissioner also ordered the forfeiture of the performance guarantee of the agency.

Similarly, the Commissioner passed orders today for the cancellation of a contract signed with the same company for work of strengthening the sewer network and storm water drainage network at Raipur Khurd village at a cost of Rs 1,12,96,821 with a time limit of six months i.e. up to March 15, 2022, and the forfeiture of the performance guarantee of the agency.

The Commissioner also accorded approval to recall the tenders for both works.

The Commissioner warned contractors to complete their assigned agreements within the stipulated time failing which legal action would be initiated against them, besides termination of the contract.