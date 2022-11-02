Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 1

After a campaign run by Chandigarh Tribune, the local Municipal Corporation today swung into action and started removing overhead cables/wires in different parts of the city.

Taking a stern view, the MC said once the overhead cables were removed from the entire city, they would start registering FIRs against those putting these back up again. The operation began as the three-month deadline to remove loose cables expired yesterday.

Different teams of the civic body removed cables in Sectors 15-A, 20-A, 25, 26-C, 35-D, 37-A, 41-A, 44-D, 45-A and 47-A, Dhanas Milk Colony and parts of Industrial Area, Phase I. Most of these areas were cleared of cables and wires, as per the MC duty roaster.

A bunch of wires hangs from a pole in Sector 30-A, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

The corporation has fixed a duty roaster for the next few days. As per the plan, duties have been assigned for sector-wise removal of cables/wires.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “Overhead cables/wires are illegal. We had given time to firms concerned to remove these on their own. Now, we are removing cables and will register FIRs if these appear again.”

During the drive, some residents raised concerns overlosing Internet connectivity. However, Mitra said: “What is illegal is illegal. Residents have to make own arrangements. Companies are supposed to lay underground cables, but most haven’t paid heed.” Following reports in these columns, the corporation had issued a public notice asking the firms to remove cables by October 31.

The unauthorised cables and wires cause unwarranted inconvenience to general public and are a threat to their safety. These also frequently trigger mild fire incidents. Besides, these present a dirty picture of the “smart city”.

The Tribune impact

Chandigarh Tribune carried a series of reports, starting with “Dangling danger in Chandigarh” that appeared on June 4, highlighting how clusters of overhead cables and wires had been laid haphazardly on poles, trees and other structures in violation of the norms. Most of the wires belong to cable TV operators or Internet service providers.