Chandigarh MC gets Rs 33 crore under AMRUT scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) today released a grant of Rs 33 crore to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) as the first instalment for the projects costing Rs 170 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 Scheme.

Sharing this development, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, who is also Mission Director, AMRUT, said the projects would include laying of tertiary treated water lines in left out areas at an estimated cost of Rs 89 crore, providing 24x7 water supply to 13 villages at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore and strengthening the sewerage system at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

She said the MC would prepare the detail project reports of these works and invite tenders shortly.

The MC chief said the residents of 13 villages, including Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Kishangarh, Khuda Ali Sher, Sarangpur and Daria, would get 24 x 7 canal water supply after the implementation of the project.

The commissioner said the existing sewerage network would also be strengthened by laying new sewer lines and replacing outlived lines. The tertiary treated water distribution network would be laid in the left out areas and the Industrial Area. The treated water is used in maintenance of parks as well as in industries for washing activities. It would save about 10 MGD of potable water, she added.