Chandigarh MC holds cleanliness drive in city, hails workers’ contribution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

On the World Toilet Day, the Municipal Corporation (MC) acknowledged the contribution of sanitation workers towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in city’s public conveniences.

In recognition of their service, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra led a city-wide cleanliness drive with a visit to a community toilet at Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, managed by Pooja Self-Help Group.

World Toilet Day A citizen-led cleaning campaign was organised across 146 toilets

Members of RWAs, market welfare bodies, self-help groups and MC officers took part

Mitra expressed her gratitude towards sanitation workers for their commitment in maintaining the facility to high standards, showcasing the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility for all. In addition, a citizen-led cleaning campaign was organised across 146 toilets throughout the city, highlighting the power of community collaboration in promoting clean and hygienic facilities.

Members of market welfare associations, resident welfare associations, self-help groups and MC officers enthusiastically participated, demonstrating their dedication to the well-being of city residents.

Chief Engineer NP Singh joined MWA members in Sector 23 to acknowledge and support the work carried out by sanitation workers in maintaining the public conveniences. Their efforts to make the facility inclusive and accessible to all deserve commendation, underscoring the significant contributions men are making towards cleanliness and hygiene in the city.

Mitra shared that Chandigarh had 329 public toilets, with an impressive 50 per cent being managed by MWAs, RWAs, SHGs, and NGOs. The MC remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring these sanitation facilities meet the highest standards of hygiene and maintenance.