Chandigarh MC holds town vending panel elections

Chandigarh, March 24
After a long delay, the Municipal Corporation today conducted a polling to elect five members of the Town Vending Committee.
As many as 28 street vendors had filed nominations under SC, OBC, women, minority and differently able categories. However, 16 nominations were rejected for not fulfilling the eligibility criteria.
The election was carried out under the supervision Inderjeet Singh Gulati, returning officer-cum-Superintending Engineer (B&R). Three polling stations comprising of six polling booths were established for 7,249 eligible street vendors to cast vote. A total of 3,212 votes were polled, logging a poll percentage of 44.31. —
