Chandigarh MC holds ‘Veeron ka Vandan’ programme at Sector 22 park

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Mayor Anup Gupta felicitated the kin of deceased firemen and honoured two ex-servicemen during a “Veeron ka Vandan” programme at Nehru Park in Sector 22 here.

The event was organised under the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, which commemorates the 75 years of India’s independence.

In the presence of area councillor Damanpreet Singh, the Mayor honoured Manjeet Kaur, widow of Amarjeet Singh Mavi, Dheeraj Sharma, son of Late Ravinder Kumar Sharma and ex-servicemen Amrik Singh and Akash Kant Gupta for their immense sacrifices and services rendered towards the motherland.

Rakhis for sanitation staff

MC employees celebrated Rakshabandhan with safai karamcharis by tying Rakhi on their wrists this morning. They wished them good health and eternal happiness while thanking them for keeping the city clean. Besides, women employees of the MC office celebrated the day by tying Rakhis on the wrists of sanitation staff and door-to-door garbage collectors at a simple programme held at newly renovated MOH building in Sector 17. MC Joint Commissioner Gurinder Sodhi and MOH Vinay Mohan were present.