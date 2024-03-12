 Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

AAP-Congress alliance submits agenda without implementation plans

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

Councillors of the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance argue during the House meeting on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 11

Without sharing any roadmap or planning for implementation, the AAP-Congress alliance got agenda pertaining to free 20,000 litre water per month per household and free parking in the market lots passed in the MC House today.

In an apparent counter move, the BJP put up table agenda on providing free 40,000 litre water instead. However, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor did not consider the agenda.

Free water and parking are expected to be big issues during the coming Lok Sabha elections. Sources said the MC would evaluate the two agenda items passed by the House financially, administratively and legally before sending these to the Secretary, Local Government (SLG), i.e. UT Home Secretary.

Marshals remove BJP councillors

  • Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor suspended councillors Saurabh Joshi and Kanwarjit Singh Rana for a day after they entered into an argument with AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi.
  • Laddi had sought the removal of the memorial gate on ex-councillor Malkiat Singh, who died during a study tour.
  • There was pandemonium in the House when Laddi appealed for the rejection of agenda pertaining to laying pipelines in Burail village represented by BJP councillor Rana.
  • The BJP accused AAP of being opposed to the development of UT villages. Councillors also clashed over free water agenda. Subsequently, the Mayor ordered the removal of BJP councillors from the House.

Sources said the MC would evaluate the two agenda items financially, administratively and legally before sending these to the Secretary, Local Government (SLG), i.e. UT Home Secretary. Even if these are forwarded to the SLG for approval, the final approval by the UT Administration in unlikely. Already, the water tariff is increased by 5 per cent annually.

In the previous MC term, whenever the BJP had sought a reduction in the water rates, the Administration had slightly relented and asked the MC to explain how it would meet the expenditure. Moreover, from 2027, the residents will have to pay additional water charges for 15 years in view of a soft loan taken from a French firm for the 24x7 pan-city water supply project. The tendering process for this project is underway.

As far as free parking is concerned, last month, the MC had floated a tender for turning all 89 parking areas into smart facilities providing FASTag-enabled system. No agency is going to provide this system and manpower to run the lots for free.

No discussion was held on the financial implications of the two agenda items passed by the House. “The BJP, under whose tenure water rates have increased, is forced to bring the proposal of free water due to our policy,” said councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi.

City BJP general secretary Amit Jindal said, “It is just a political gimmick ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections. They are only making hollow promises regarding free water. During the MC elections in December 2021, AAP had even promised the residents free electricity. The party has its own Mayor and it should fulfil its promise now.”

Unlikely to get through

Sources said the MC would evaluate the two agenda items financially, administratively and legally before sending these to the Secretary, Local Government, i.e. UT Home Secretary. Even if these are forwarded to the Secretary for approval, the final approval by the UT Administration is unlikely. Already, the water tariff is increased by 5 per cent annually.

F&CC elected unanimously

Five members of the Finance and Contract Committee were elected unanimously after BJP’s councillor Jasmanpreet Singh withdrew his nomination. Jaswinder Kaur and Ramchandra Yadav from AAP, and Taruna Mehta from the Congress were the alliance candidates. After Jasmanpreet’s withdrawal, BJP councillors Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Billu were left in the fray. All five were elected unanimously.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jatheri?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...

Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan

Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan

'Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, placed holds a...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Chandigarh forest cover up 9% in six years: Banwarilal Purohit

Official dies by suicide at PGI

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health