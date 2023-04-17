Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 16

Moving a step further in implementing the 24x7 pan-city water supply project, the Municipal Corporation has invited request for proposal (RFP) from six selected agencies for providing long-term technical assistance (LTTA).

Based on the LTAA, a tender will later be floated to hire an agency to carry out the work under the project. The RFP will include technical proposal, financial proposal and other terms and conditions of the contract.

June 8 is the last date for online submission of technical and financial proposals for the firms. The firms will provide technical details and inform about manpower and machinery in the RFP. The LTTA will assist the project, its operation and other aspects for five years.

Of the total 17 companies which showed interest in the water supply project, six agencies were selected. These are InfraEn India Pvt Ltd and NJS Energy India Pvt Ltd, Shah Technical Consultant Pvt Ltd in a joint venture (JV) with Alereo and Crisil Risk and Infrastructure Solutions, STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd and Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Tata Consulting Engineers in a JV with Antea France and Antea India Pvt Ltd, URS Scott Wilson Pvt Ltd and DRA Consultants and AECOM India and SAI Consultants Engineers in a JV with Z&A Antonaropoulos and Associates SA and Nippon Koel.

The civic body had signed an agreement with French financial institution Agence Française de Développement (AFD) with the support of the European Union at Raj Bhavan in December last year to provide 24x7 water supply in the city.

It is a Rs 510-crore project-Rs 412 crore AFD’s soft loan and Rs 98 crore European Union’s grant. The loan will be paid by the residents in their soon-to-be increased monthly bills. It is expected that the first phase of the project will be completed by this year-end.

The city has been divided into 55 district metered areas (DMAs) and 24x7 water supply system will first be implemented in one of the DMAs by December 2023. The entire city will be covered within five years.

Under the project, 270-km waterline will be replaced and 260 tubewells will be phased out.

52 residents get notice over wastage

Chandigarh: The MC on Sunday issued 52 notices to residents for overflowing water tank or leaking pipeline at their respective houses. A 48-hour notice was served on each violator. If they failed to fix the leakage within the notice period, a challan would be issued to them. Besides, there is a provision of Rs 5,250 challan for washing a vehicle or watering a lawn using a hose pipe. Teams of the MC had yesterday started a drive to check water wastage. MC teams inspect areas from 5.30 am to 9 am. The drive will continue till June 30. TNS